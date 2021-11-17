Audi India hikes prices of select models from November 2021

- e-tron range now available at a starting price of Rs1 crore (ex-showroom)

- RS7 Sportback gets the highest hike

Audi India has revised the prices of select models in its line-up. The A4, A6, Q8, RSQ8, RS7 Sportback, e-tron, RS5, and S5 Sportback have received a price hike and we have detailed the updated prices of all these models below. The ex-showroom price of the Q2 remains unaltered and it’s available at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Audi A4 was the first model to be updated earlier this year and is available in two trims – Premium Plus and Technology. While the price of the Technology variant remains the same, the Premium Plus gets an increase of Rs 50,000. The bigger A6 gets an upward revision of Rs 70,000 and Rs 84,000 for Premium Plus and Technology variants, respectively.

Talking about the carmaker’s SUV range, the Q8 Celebration gets expensive by Rs 1.01 lakh while the 55 TFSI gets dearer by Rs 1.35 lakh. Meanwhile, the performance-focused RSQ8 gets costlier by Rs 2.05 lakh.

The S5 Sportback was launched in India in March 2021 and is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. The S5 Sportback gets its first price revision of Rs 80,000 and is now available with a price tag of Rs 81.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The recently launched RS5 Sportback was a more performance-oriented alternative to the S5 and with a hike of Rs 1.60 lakh, the four-door sports saloon can be had for Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom). The RS7 Sportback gets the highest increase of a whopping Rs 22.12 lakh.

The e-tron SUV portfolio consists of e-tron 50 and e-tron 55. The introductory prices for both the models have ceased and are now expensive by Rs1 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh, respectively.