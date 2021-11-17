New Skoda Slavia to make its global debut tomorrow

- Will be powered by two petrol powertrains

- Expected to be launched in early 2022

Skoda Auto India is all set to unveil its second model under the India 2.0 project, the Slavia. To be developed and manufactured locally, the Slavia will replace the ageing Rapid sedan in the carmaker’s line-up. Skoda has already revealed the design sketches of the upcoming sedan that give us a fair idea of its exterior styling and you can know more about it here.

While the Slavia will officially be unveiled tomorrow, the prices are expected to be announced only in early 2022. Based on the design sketches, the Slavia gets the signature but sharper-looking butterfly-shaped grille flanked by sleek headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. Chrome embellishments on the front and rear bumper and on the window line further add a touch of premium. Inside, the Slavia’s cabin will get several familiar elements from the Kushaq, such as a multi-layered dashboard, a floating 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a manual handbrake. To know more about it, click here.

Mechanically, the Slavia will be equipped with two petrol engines derived from the recently launched Kushaq. The 1.0-litre TSI motor from the Rapid will be carried forward, however, with a slightly tweaked output of 114bhp and 178Nm torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre TSI engine will put out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual gearbox will be a standard offering. The automatic transmission will include a torque converter and a DSG unit. We have driven the prototype version of the Slavia and you can read our driving impressions here.

Skoda’s Slavia will step into the mid-size sedan ring and will compete against some well-established rivals such as the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the Hyundai Verna.