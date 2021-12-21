Top 10 SUVs launched in 2021

It’s pretty clear that SUVs are alluring to Indian car buyers and even the car manufacturers have kept no stone unturned to bring in their latest SUV offerings. This year too, the segment witnessed over 10 SUVs entering the lucrative space. While some were refreshed versions, most of them were all-new models, and few even redefined the budget end of the segment. Let’s look at the top 10 SUVs that entered the market in 2021.

Tata Safari

Tata kick-started the year with the Safari. Earlier showcased as the Gravitas, the three-row flagship SUV revived the ‘Safari’ moniker and was instantly popular among the Indians. Available with a six/seven-seat layout and a single diesel engine, the Safari gets manual as well as automatic transmissions. To further entice the buyers, the Safari can be had in Adventure and Gold special editions and you can know more about it here. The Tata Safari is offered with a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 23.20 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda and Volkswagen finally entered the mid-size SUV segment in the country with the MQB A0 IN-platform based SUVs – the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. While both the cousins share the same underpinnings including identical powertrain options, the duo gets distinct exterior styling and different interior design. While the Skoda Kushaq is priced from Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Taigun is available from Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 was one of the most-awaited SUVs of 2021. Introduced in August 2021, the XUV700 is the spiritual successor to the XUV500. Offered in both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic transmissions including an all-wheel-drive option, the XUV700 also debuts with Mahindra’s new brand logo and ADAS tech. The SUV has managed to gather over 70,000 bookings, however, the shortage of electrical components means that customers will have to wait longer to buy one.

Hyundai Alcazar

The third model to join the three-row SUV strife was the Hyundai Alcazar. Taking the already tried, tested, and effective Creta, Hyundai India brought in the Alcazar as a more premium and practical offering over the five-seat SUV. Available with multiple seating options, the Alcazar comes loaded to the brim with new-age features, a spacious cabin, and two engines to choose from. The Alcazar is retailed exclusively through Hyundai’s Signature outlets and can be had with a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch

The Punch is the second offering from Tata Motors’ SUV stable. Aimed to lure the buyers of the hatchback segment, this micro SUV not only looks handsome but also has a spacious cabin with decent features and impressive ride quality. The Punch is powered by a single 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes. The introductory starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) will end on 31 December, 2021 as Tata Motors plans to hike prices from the new year.

MG Astor

After cementing its position in the SUV segment with the Hector and the Gloster, MG Motor India forayed into the mid-size segment with the Astor. Offered as a petrol-only SUV, the Astor is equipped with level 2 ADAS and a quirky looking dashboard-mounted AI personal assistant. The Astor is priced aggressively from Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom), pitting it against the segment leaders like Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass received its first mid-cycle update earlier this year. Although the updates on the outside are subtle in nature, the cabin is completely revamped with a new dashboard layout and modern features. The Compass continues to be offered with one petrol and one diesel engine where the latter also gets an all-wheel-drive configuration. The ex-showroom prices of the Jeep Compass range from Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 29.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Force Gurkha

The sole rival to the Mahindra Thar is the Force Gurkha that made its comeback in September this year. The Gurkha gets a BS6 compliant diesel engine and is offered in a single top-spec trim. The Gurkha retains its off-road capabilities in addition to it gets modern features and a proper four-seat layout.

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep India has commenced the local assembly of the Wrangler bringing the price of the SUV significantly down to Rs 55.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides this, the Wrangler continues to be plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, an eight-speed torque converter transmission, and, of course, its off-road prowess.

Volkswagen Tiguan

In 2021, Volkswagen India has been on SUV offensive mode. The German carmaker re-introduced the T-Roc followed by the Taigun and finally ended the year with the Tiguan. On the outside, the Tiguan gets redesigned front fascia and a reworked cabin. However, the biggest change in the SUV is the 2.0-litre petrol engine that replaces the old potent 2.0-litre diesel mill. Nevertheless, the Tiguan continues to get the 4Motion all-wheel-drive.