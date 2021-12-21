Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spied testing once again

- Likely to get mild cosmetic and feature upgrades

- To be powered by an existing 1.5-litre petrol engine which generates 103bhp/138Nm

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a popular choice in the MPV segment in the country. In an effort to strengthen its foothold in its segment, the company is likely to introduce the Ertiga facelift in the country in 2022. Ahead of its official debut, the Ertiga facelift has been spied testing in the country once again. The updated model is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

To distinguish it from the regular model, the Ertiga facelift is likely to get a tweaked grille with a new mesh pattern. Most of the other elements like dual pod headlamps and bumper with fog lamps have been retained from the existing model. The sides and the rear profile have also been retained from the existing model.

The interior details on the updated model are not known for now, however, the company might introduce some additional features over the current model. Mechanically, the Ertiga facelift will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15 Smart Hybrid engine which generates 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine will be offered in both five-speed manual and four-speed automatic torque converter options.

More details about the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift will be known in the days to come. Recently, the updated XL6 test mule was spied testing in the country, details for which, will also be known in the days to come.

Photo Source - GW