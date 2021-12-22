BMW iX debuts all-new iDrive 8 infotainment system

BMW introduced the first-ever iDrive infotainment system in 2001 with its 7 Series (E65). It was a small display embedded into a dashboard, 6.5-inch to be specific. Over the last two decades, not only the BMW cars have become technologically advanced, but their infotainment systems have also evolved into a one-stop control-centre of the cars. The latest iDrive 8 is a point of departure for BMW and will pave the way for its future infotainment system. The brand debuted this new generation iDrive with the all-electric iX. In fact, BMW recently launched the iX in India. Now, let us go into details of this revolutionary iDrive system.

What is new in the iDrive 8?

BMW’s Live Cockpit and iDrive have entered a new generation with the latest iteration of the BMW operating system, 8. The most radical change comes in the forms of the new user interface, software and, more importantly, a larger display.

First up, the brand has incorporated two screens into a single-piece, free-standing curved panel. The unit has a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 14.9-inch central information display - the biggest infotainment touchscreen ever in a BMW.

Here human and machine interaction is front and centre. Therefore this new iDrive is more innovative, personal and engaging when it comes to natural interaction between the user and the car, says BMW. Moreover, this iDrive utilises a novel concept that comprises Act, Locate and Inform. That means the users have the most relevant and essential infotainment available at hand.

The Crux

Both the screens have an uncluttered user interface, including modern graphics and animations with a combination of vivid and soothing colours. Besides, the screens have 220 PPI. To know more about the all-new iX, please do read our first look article here.

At first, there is a speedometer and an epower gauge in the digital instrument cluster - displayed in a pentagonal shape. In between, the interface shares additional information such as music or maps, called Content. Also, it shows battery percentage, temperature, range and time. Here, you can choose from three distinctive themes - Luxury Drive, Focus Sport and Reduced Gallery Layout.

The infotainment touchscreen shows the most useful widgets in tiles format such as maps, radio, weather, telephone. In addition, there is a quick access sidebar comprising Menu, Media, Tel and Nav. Interestingly, there are no traditional switches to adjust the temperature. Thus BMW has given a separate climate menu in the infotainment system.

This information display lets you control each and every feature of the iX. Additionally, you can download various apps, connect your Apple or Android device wirelessly, set your everyday departure time, preset the cabin temperature and play with a host of other functions. When you enter the car, both the screens show pleasant animation while the driver display flaunts the i symbol.

BMW has also revamped its personal assistant. The all-new personal assistant has a new identity à la golden sphere of lights or bubbles in different sizes and brightness. You can choose your favourite name as a wake-up word for the intelligent personal assistant.

Conclusion

Thanks to the single-piece curved display, the driver is within easy reach of the touchscreen. Moreover, the all-new iDrive 8 is intuitive with a straightforward menu and certainly the crown jewel of the iX. Arguably, it is capable of executing more complex tasks than just playing music or controlling air conditioning.

Pictures by - Kapil Angane