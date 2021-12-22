CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW iX debuts all-new iDrive 8 infotainment system

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    629 Views
    BMW iX debuts all-new iDrive 8 infotainment system

    BMW introduced the first-ever iDrive infotainment system in 2001 with its 7 Series (E65). It was a small display embedded into a dashboard, 6.5-inch to be specific. Over the last two decades, not only the BMW cars have become technologically advanced, but their infotainment systems have also evolved into a one-stop control-centre of the cars. The latest iDrive 8 is a point of departure for BMW and will pave the way for its future infotainment system. The brand debuted this new generation iDrive with the all-electric iX. In fact, BMW recently launched the iX in India. Now, let us go into details of this revolutionary iDrive system.

    BMW iX Left Front Three Quarter

    What is new in the iDrive 8?

    BMW’s Live Cockpit and iDrive have entered a new generation with the latest iteration of the BMW operating system, 8. The most radical change comes in the forms of the new user interface, software and, more importantly, a larger display.

    BMW iX Infotainment System

    First up, the brand has incorporated two screens into a single-piece, free-standing curved panel. The unit has a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 14.9-inch central information display - the biggest infotainment touchscreen ever in a BMW.

    BMW iX Infotainment System

    Here human and machine interaction is front and centre. Therefore this new iDrive is more innovative, personal and engaging when it comes to natural interaction between the user and the car, says BMW. Moreover, this iDrive utilises a novel concept that comprises Act, Locate and Inform. That means the users have the most relevant and essential infotainment available at hand.

    BMW iX Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The Crux

    Both the screens have an uncluttered user interface, including modern graphics and animations with a combination of vivid and soothing colours. Besides, the screens have 220 PPI. To know more about the all-new iX, please do read our first look article here.

    BMW iX Steering Wheel

    At first, there is a speedometer and an epower gauge in the digital instrument cluster - displayed in a pentagonal shape. In between, the interface shares additional information such as music or maps, called Content. Also, it shows battery percentage, temperature, range and time. Here, you can choose from three distinctive themes - Luxury Drive, Focus Sport and Reduced Gallery Layout.

    BMW iX Instrument Cluster

    The infotainment touchscreen shows the most useful widgets in tiles format such as maps, radio, weather, telephone. In addition, there is a quick access sidebar comprising Menu, Media, Tel and Nav. Interestingly, there are no traditional switches to adjust the temperature. Thus BMW has given a separate climate menu in the infotainment system.

    BMW iX Infotainment System

    This information display lets you control each and every feature of the iX. Additionally, you can download various apps, connect your Apple or Android device wirelessly, set your everyday departure time, preset the cabin temperature and play with a host of other functions. When you enter the car, both the screens show pleasant animation while the driver display flaunts the i symbol.

    BMW iX Infotainment System

    BMW has also revamped its personal assistant. The all-new personal assistant has a new identity à la golden sphere of lights or bubbles in different sizes and brightness. You can choose your favourite name as a wake-up word for the intelligent personal assistant.

    BMW iX Dashboard

    Conclusion

    Thanks to the single-piece curved display, the driver is within easy reach of the touchscreen. Moreover, the all-new iDrive 8 is intuitive with a straightforward menu and certainly the crown jewel of the iX. Arguably, it is capable of executing more complex tasks than just playing music or controlling air conditioning.

    Pictures by - Kapil Angane

    BMW iX Image
    BMW iX
    ₹ 1.16 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top EV launches of 2021
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spied testing once again

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW iX Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2109 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 39.44 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW iX Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.43 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.22 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.22 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.43 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.27 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.34 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.27 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.22 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.30 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2109 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW iX debuts all-new iDrive 8 infotainment system