Top EV launches of 2021

As compared to 2020, Indian consumers have shown a positive response to electric vehicles in the succeeding year. And with the development of charging infrastructure, EVs are surely observing a rise in demand. This year witnessed several new EVs being launched in the luxury segment of the market. Concurrently, Tata Motors introduced its second electric vehicle that is aimed towards the budget end of the segment. Let us know more about them.

Jaguar I-Pace

The luxury end of the EV segment has witnessed quite a few significant launches this year. The Jaguar I-Pace was one of them and joined the race early this year. Drawing its power from a 90kWh battery pack, the dual electric motors deliver 394bhp and 696Nm of torque. The power is distributed by an all-wheel-drive system with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 4.8 seconds. The I-Pace claims a WLTP range of 470km and can be had in three trims – S, SE, and HSE with prices starting from Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor EV

After the thriving success of the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Motors introduced the affordable Tigor EV in the country. The Tigor EV is the most affordable electric vehicle powered by a 26kWh lithium-ion battery that makes 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. It has an ARAI certified driving range of 306km and scored four stars in the Global NCAP crash test. The Tigor EV is available with a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi e-tron 50 and e-tron 55

In 2021, Audi India came out with all guns blazing and launched its e-tron range of electric vehicles in India. Launched in July 2021, the e-tron is offered in two variants across two body styles that include e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and the e-tron Sportback 55. The former is powered by a 71kWh lithium-ion battery feeding the electric motors to produce 308bhp and 540Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 55 derivative gets a bigger 95kWh battery that puts out 402bhp and 664Nm of torque. The electric SUV is claimed to return a range of 359km to 484km on a full charge.

Audi e-tron GT

For those who want their EVs to be environment-friendly but equally performance-oriented, Audi India has the GT range. Available in two variants, S and RS, the e-tron GT is a four-door coupe that packs in a 93kWh battery. While the S trim pushes out 523bhp and 630Nm of torque, the full-blown RS guise belts out 637bhp and 830Nm of peak torque. The combined electric range on a full charge is claimed between 388km to 500km. The starting ex-showroom price of the e-tron GT range is from Rs 1.80 crore.

BMW iX

Although a bit late to the game, BMW India finally landed its first-ever electric vehicle in the country earlier this month with a price tag of Rs 1.16 crore. Available in a single, fully-loaded xDrive 40 trim, the iX sources its power from a 71kWh (net) battery that produces 326bhp and 630Nm torque. BMW claims a WLTP range of up to 425km and has already sold out the first batch of the electric SUV.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche India has taken the bold step of bringing in the entire range of the Taycan range to the country. The four-door saloon can be had in four variants and even in the Cross Turismo avatar. The prices start from Rs 1.50 crore and go all the way up to Rs 2.31 crore, both prices ex-showroom. The Taycan range offers two battery packs – 79.2kWh and 93.4kWh with the top-of-the-range producing a whopping 751bhp and a humongous 1,050Nm torque.

The luxury EV space is set to become crowded with at least three new entrants in the coming year that include the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mini Cooper SE, and the BMW i4.