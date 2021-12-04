CarWale
    Renault India announces discount offers of up to Rs 1,30,000 in December 2021

    Jay Shah

    Renault India announces discount offers of up to Rs 1,30,000 in December 2021

    Renault India has announced an array of discount offers across its model range this month. These benefits can be opted for by prospective customers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and rural discounts. Read on to know the model-wise offers.

    Renault Triber

    The offers on the MPV are broadly divided into pre-MY2021 and MY2021. Here are the details. 

    The pre-MY2021 can be bought this month for a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000. 

    For the MY2021 Triber, the offers include a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on RXT variants only. A rural discount offer of Rs 5,000 is also offered on both MY2021 and pre-MY2021 models for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

    Renault Duster

    The offers on the Duster in November 2021 include an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of Rs 50,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000. It is to be noted that the corporate discount is only available for an approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. An additional rural discount of Rs 15,000 is offered for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. 

    Additionally, the Duster 1.5 RXZ trim recently received a price cut of Rs 46,060. Thus, the offer on this variant is limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000.

    Renault Kwid

    This month the budget hatchback attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000 (Rs 15,000 for 1.0-litre model and Rs 10,000 for 0.8-litre versions), and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. 

    The rural discount offer stands the same at Rs 5,000. Subject to the availability of stocks, an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable for 2020 models. Last month, the Kwid surpassed the four-lakh unit sales milestone, details of which can be read here

    Renault Kiger

    The Kiger compact SUV can be purchased this month with special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 and a rural offer of Rs 5,000. It is to be noted that all the mentioned offers are applicable only till 31 December, 2021.

