Mahindra posts cumulative sales of 39,157 units in December 2021

- Sale of utility vehicles up by nine per cent

- Exports stood at 3,017 units

Mahindra and Mahindra has reported that it sold a total of 39,157 vehicles in the month of December 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to the global markets. While the total sales declined by two per cent as compared to November 2021, the passenger vehicles witnessed a rise of 10 per cent as compared to the business done in the same period last year.

Under the domestic sales category, Mahindra retailed 17,469 units of its utility vehicles, which were down by over nine per cent as against 19,384 units in November 2021. The cars and vans segment observed a surge in sales with 253 units retailed in the previous month. The exports climbed to 3,017 vehicles being sent to global markets. Overall, 17,722 passenger vehicles were sold by the Indian carmaker in December 2021.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are glad to

report an overall growth of 11 per cent in December 2021. We have seen growth in business segments including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and international operations, owing to continued strong demand across the product portfolio. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to be a challenge for the industry and remains a major focus area for us”.