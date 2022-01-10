CarWale
    Mahindra posts cumulative sales of 39,157 units in December 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Sale of utility vehicles up by nine per cent 

    - Exports stood at 3,017 units 

    Mahindra and Mahindra has reported that it sold a total of 39,157 vehicles in the month of December 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to the global markets. While the total sales declined by two per cent as compared to November 2021, the passenger vehicles witnessed a rise of 10 per cent as compared to the business done in the same period last year.

    Under the domestic sales category, Mahindra retailed 17,469 units of its utility vehicles, which were down by over nine per cent as against 19,384 units in November 2021. The cars and vans segment observed a surge in sales with 253 units retailed in the previous month. The exports climbed to 3,017 vehicles being sent to global markets. Overall, 17,722 passenger vehicles were sold by the Indian carmaker in December 2021.

    Besides this, Mahindra will introduce the new-gen Scorpio in India in the coming months. To know more about the upcoming SUV, click here.

    According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are glad to 

    report an overall growth of 11 per cent in December 2021. We have seen growth in business segments including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and international operations, owing to continued strong demand across the product portfolio. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to be a challenge for the industry and remains a major focus area for us”.

     Next 
    Compact SUVs outsell compact hatchbacks in India in December 2021

