Renault cars attract discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in January 2022

- Renault Duster available with discounts up to Rs 1.30 lakh

- All mentioned offers applicable till 31 January, 2022

With the onset of the new year, Renault India has announced an array of discount offers across its model range this month. These benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty benefits. Read on to know the model-specific offers.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid is the most affordable model in Renault’s lineup in India and interested customers can avail of Rs 5,000 (only 1.0-litre versions) as cash discount on the MY 2022 models and Rs 10,000 (except 08.-litre versions) on the MY 2021 models. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 can also be opted.

The corporate and rural offer stands at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Only the RXE 0.8-litre variant attracts a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000.

Renault Kiger

For the Kiger compact SUV, Renault is offering a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000 that includes either exchange benefit with a Renault model or a cash discount if one plans to buy an additional Renault vehicle.The corporate discount and rural offers remain the same at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Renault Triber

Potential buyers planning on buying the Triber MPV can avail of a cash discount of Rs 10,000 (except RXE variant) for the MY 2021. The exchange benefit stands at Rs 20,000 while the loyalty bonus on the RXE variant is fixed at Rs 10,000. A unique rural offer of Rs 5,000 is available for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. A specific list of corporates and PSUs can also opt for a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants.

Renault Duster

All the variants of the Renault Duster attract an exchange benefit of Rs 50,000 and a cash discount of Rs 50,000 (except RXZ 1.5 trim). The corporate discount is fixed at Rs 30,000 for an approved list of corporates and PSUs while the rural offer stands at Rs 15,000.