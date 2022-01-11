Audi Q7 facelift bookings open; to be offered in two variants

- Will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol motor

- Expected to be launched in coming weeks

Audi India has commenced the official bookings of the upcoming Q7 facelift. The refreshed SUV that is likely to be launched in the coming weeks will get a new face, added equipment, and a new petrol powertrain. Interested customers can now reserve the SUV online or at the brand’s official website for Rs 5 lakh.

Starting with the new engine, Audi’s Q7 will make a comeback with a 3.0-litre V6 engine. The motor will be tuned to produce 335bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The SUV will be equipped with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system claiming a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 5.9 seconds.

In terms of design, the Q7 will wear the family face with a massive single-piece front grille with vertical chrome slats, matrix LED headlamps, and 19-inch alloy wheels with a star-style pattern. Inside, the Q7 will have a layout in a typical Audi fashion comprising a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a touch-based control panel for the HVAC system. Other notable highlights of the Q7 are cricket ball upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, eight airbags, Bang and Olufsen sound system, and sensor-based bootlid function.

Upon its launch, the Audi Q7 facelift will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and Volvo XC90. We expect the new Q7 to be priced between Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.20 crore, ex-showroom.