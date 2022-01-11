CarWale
    New BMW X3 facelift teased; pre-bookings to open soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The facelifted BMW X3 was unveiled in June last year

    - The company will be offering a surprise worth Rs 2 lakh for early birds

    BMW India has teased the X3 facelift ahead of its launch in the country that could take place in the coming weeks. The pre-bookings for the updated model, which was revealed in June last year, are expected to open soon. The Bavarian carmaker will be offering a surprise worth Rs 2 lakh for early birds.

    Under the hood, the new BMW X3 facelift is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model. The eight-speed automatic transmission could be carried over from the current-gen model too.

    In terms of cosmetic updates, the facelifted BMW X3 gets a larger kidney grille, a set of new front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps, dual integrated exhaust tips, and a set of revised LED tail lights. Also on offer could be new alloy wheels.

    Inside, the 2022 BMW X3 is expected to come equipped with features such as two 12.3-inch screens, with one unit each for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, as well as the latest generation of the brand’s iDrive system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

