Mahindra announces discounts of up to Rs 81,000 in January 2022

- Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the highest discount

- No discounts on Thar and XUV700

Mahindra is offering a wide variety of discount offers and benefits on several of its model this month. These advantages can be opted in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, accessories, and corporate benefits.

The KUV100 NXT is the entry-level SUV in Mahindra’s lineup. The KUV is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,055, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the current-gen Scorpio gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000, and other offers that go up to Rs 15,000. We expect the new-generation Scorpio to debut later this year. To know more about it, click here.

The Bolero can be had with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,000. There are no offers on the recently launched Bolero Neo. Coming to the MPV offering, the Marazzo is available in three trims – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The benefits for this month include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,200.

The Alturas G4 is the flagship model of the carmaker and gets the highest discount this month. The exchange bonus offered is up to Rs 50,000, then there's a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,500 and other additional offers of up to Rs 20,000.

The Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV can be bought this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,003, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. The XUV300 also attracts other offers of up to Rs 10,000.