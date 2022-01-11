CarWale
    Five-door Force Gurkha spotted testing; to be launched in India soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Five-door Force Gurkha spotted testing; to be launched in India soon?

    - New spy shots give us our first look at the five-door Gurkha

    - The five-door version of the SUV is likely to share mechanicals with the three-door sibling

    Back in July last year, we reported that Force Motors was working on a five-door variant of the second-gen Gurkha, details of which can be read here. Now, new spy images shared on the web give us the first look at the production-ready five-door Force Gurkha, which is expected to be launched in the coming months.

    Force Motors Gurkha Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the five-door Force Gurkha is similar to its three-door sibling in terms of design, including the fascia and the posterior, while the side profile gets the obvious change due to the addition of two doors.

    Force Motors Gurkha Left Rear Three Quarter

    Changes to the interior of the new Force Gurkha five-door variant are likely to be limited to the seating arrangement, and unlike the three-door version which gets two captain seats for the second row, we expect a bench setup for the second row in the five-door version. The feature list could be carried over from its smaller sibling.

    Force Motors Gurkha Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood too, the five-door Force Gurkha might be powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 91bhp and 250Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission would be standard, just like the 4x4 system. We have driven the three-door Gurkha, and to read our review, click here.

