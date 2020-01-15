Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Audi Q8 launched: Why should you buy?

Audi Q8 launched: Why should you buy?

January 15, 2020, 05:03 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
16023 Views
Be the first to comment
Audi Q8 launched: Why should you buy?

The Q-family just got bigger with the launch of the Audi’s flagship SUV, the Q8. The German car manufacturer claims that the vehicle offers a combination of four-door luxury coupe and a versatile SUV. Read below to know why you should buy the new Audi Q8

What’s good about it?

The Audi’s flagship SUV offers exclusive customisation options which include – 54 exterior colour options, 11 interior colour options and nine wooden inlays. Moreover, it gets the first-in-luxury car segment, the MyAudi connect feature, which offers a host of convenience features like the in-car Wi-Fi with eight device connectivity options wherein one can receive twitter updates and write messages via text to speech modules, use Google Maps and find fuel filling stations with cheapest fuel options. Additionally, it gets the Audi music system, weather and traffic updates along with parking information. The vehicle offers ample luggage space of 1,755 litres. The vehicle gets adaptive air suspension with controlled damping as standard. 

What’s not so good?

The Audi Q8 has been introduced in the country via the CBU route and at present its supply is limited to 200 units. Since the vehicle is being introduced in the country in batches, the wait for the new lot might be longer for the aspiring customers. 

Specification 

Petrol

3.0-litre TFSI with 48V mild-hybrid technology – 336bhp/500Nm

Eight-speed tiptronic transmission      

Did you know?

The C and D segments are key focus areas for the company in defining the Strategy 2025. The Audi Q8 is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen Audi’s presence in the country under the goals envisioned as part of Strategy 2025.

  • Audi
  • Audi Q8
  • Q8
Audi Q8 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.68 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.54 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.6 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.55 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.48 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.5 Crores onwards

