  Hyundai Aura launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai Aura launched: Why should you buy?

January 21, 2020, 04:29 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
15525 Views
Hyundai Aura launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai has expanded its product line-up in India with the launch of the Aura compact sedan. The vehicle has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 5,79,900 and it is available in petrol, diesel and CNG options. In terms of dimensions, the compact sedan measures 3,995mm in length and 1680mm in width along with a height of 1,520mm and a wheelbase of 2,450mm. 

What’s good about it?

The Aura has been launched in India with BS6 compliant engine options ahead of the April 2020 deadline. The company also offers a CNG option in the ‘S’ 1.2-litre petrol variant. The compact sedan gets several first in segment features like – wireless charger, driver rear view monitor, chrome outside door handles, leather wrapped gear knob, eco coating, emergency stop signal, air curtain, iBlue audio remote smart phone app, Arkamys four different mode sound, headlamp welcome/escort, driver rear view monitor and USB charger. Interestingly, the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options are available with AMT options.

What’s not so good?

Although the Hyundai Aura is loaded with modern convenience features, the top-spec SX(O) variant is available only with a five-speed manual transmission. The second to top AMT SX(+) variant does not get features like cruise control and leather wrapping for the steering wheel and the gear knob. 

Best variant to buy?  

Customers looking for an AMT option, the SX(+) is an ideal choice as it gets most the convenience and safety features. As for those looking for a manual version, the top spec SX(O) is good choice as it additionally offers features like cruise control and leather wrapping for the steering wheel and the gear knob.

Specification 

Petrol 

1.2-litre – 82bhp at 6000rpm/113Nm at 4000rpm

Five-speed manual and AMT option 

1.2-litre CNG - 68bhp at 6000rpm/95Nm at 4000rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

1.0-litre – 99bhp at 6000rpm/172Nm at 1500rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

Diesel 

1.2-litre – 74bhp at 4000rpm/190Nm at 1500rpm

Five-speed manual and AMT option 

Did you know?

The Hyundai Aura is built on strong body structure with integrated 65 per cent high strength steel. Moreover, the Aura is the country’s first compact vehicle to get a BS6 compliant diesel engine ahead of the 31 March 2020 deadline.

  • Hyundai
  • Aura
  • Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.83 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.09 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.46 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.83 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.89 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.5 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.77 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.51 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.49 Lakhs onwards

