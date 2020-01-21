Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz inaugurates a new dealership in Vizag

January 21, 2020, 06:05 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mercedes-Benz inaugurates a new dealership in Vizag

- Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its first outlet in Vizag and has delivered 50 cars

- The facility is spread across an area of approximately 30,000 square feet

Mercedes-Benz inaugurated its first facility in Vizag. The inauguration also marked the delivery of 50 cars. The facility will cater to all sales and customer service requirements of customers in Vizag and adjoining areas.

Spread across an area of approximately 30,000 square feet, the facility has 10 service bays and can service more than 3600 cars per year. The new dealership is equipped to provide services to its customers including preventive maintenance and general repair, body and paint repair as well as sale of accessories and collections. The facility also features a dedicated customer lounge, Cafe Mercedes and a dedicated merchandise and accessories corner.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exterior

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz is the largest luxury car maker in the country and we are glad to retain our leadership position in the market for the fifth year in a row. In 2020, we have an exciting year ahead of us and we are confident that we will be able to excite our customers and brand enthusiasts. Restless for Tomorrow is going to be our brand motto for 2020 which is inspired by the success of our customers and we will be creating new benchmark in the automotive market in India.”

