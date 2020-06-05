Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz outsells Toyota Glanza and Hyundai Elite i20

June 05, 2020, 11:58 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
508 Views
Write a comment
Tata Altroz outsells Toyota Glanza and Hyundai Elite i20

-Tata Motors dispatched 1,379 units of Altroz in May

-Hyundai sold 878 units of Elite i20 last month

-Toyota Glanza recorded sales of 507 units in May

Tata Motors has announced its sales results for May 2020. The all-new Altroz premium hatchback has recorded sales of 1,379 units last month.

In the process, the Tata Altroz has outsold the Hyundai Elite i20 and the Toyota Glanza. Hyundai registered sales of 878 units of the Elite i20 last month, while Toyota recorded dispatches of 507 units of the Glanza.

The Tata Altroz is the only premium hatchback in the country to receive a five-star safety rating at Global NCAP. This is thanks to the modular ALFA architecture that the Altroz is based on. The same platform will also underpin the upcoming Tata HBX mini SUV.

The Tata Altroz is available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit, both paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors is also working on the Altroz Turbo that will be launched later this year.

Tata Altroz Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.55 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.36 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.22 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.07 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.94 Lakh onwards

