India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift - Now in pictures

The latest iteration of the Toyota Fortuner recently broke cover in Thailand. The SUV gets various updates for the 2021 model year, and we can also expect it to be launched in India in the coming year. This luxurious seven-seater SUV is already quite popular and with the added features, a powerful engine and new technologies, its popularity is only expected to soar even higher. Here's its picture gallery highlighting all the changes.

Up front is an updated nose with new styling including a reworked bumper and a two part mesh pattern grille. This gives it a fresh face and sets it apart from the current Fortuner on sale.

Interestingly, the headlights are new LED units with integrated DRLs and side indicators. They look slimmer and give the front a nice sleek look.

The silhouette remains more or less the same except for new alloys wheels. Round at the back, the SUV gets sharper-looking tail lamps with LED internals.

And the 2021 Fortuner not only sports a new design, but also gets some new creature comfort features that would make it easier for an owner to live with.

Starting with the biggest change - a bigger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This one now comes with Apple CarPlay and is AndroidAuto compatible too.

Even the instrument cluster has been updated to offer more information. Then, there's a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging and ambient lighting as well.

Though the international market will get more powerful variants, the specs for the Indian market are not confirmed yet. We can expect the same 2.7-litre diesel mill mated to a six-speed manual or AT.

In fact, for the Thailand market, there's a new top-spec 'Legender' model as well. This one gets a more stylish front with design cues from the Lexus.

The Legender is a fully-specced model that’s designed to look sportier. It also gets more features, a bigger screen and more safety features and equipment from the ‘Toyota Safety Sense’ package.