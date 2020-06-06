Honda Car offers in India in June 2020

- Exchange benefit and cash discount for Honda City and Honda Amaze

- Offers are valid till 30 June 2020

Honda Cars India has posted bleak sales in India in May as the Japanese car manufacturer resumed operations in the country after a month lock hiatus due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. In an effort to boost car sales in the country Honda Cars India has announced benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh for the Honda City and benefits of up to Rs 32,000 for the Honda Amaze. The below mentioned offers are valid till 30 June 2020.

Honda City

The benefits vary across manual and automatic variants. The Honda City variants like the SV MT, V MT and the V CVT is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. Additionally customers can avail a discount of Rs 20,000 on car exchange. The VX MT variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 37,000 and car exchange benefit of Rs 35,000. While, the VX CVT, ZX MT and ZX CVT variants attract a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 and exchange benefit worth Rs 50,000. The popular selling sedan from Honda, the City is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5 i-VTEC petrol engine that can be had in both manual and CVT options.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze customers who plan to exchange their current or old vehicle can avail extended warranty benefits for fourth and fifth year worth Rs 12,000. Moreover, the company offers additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 20,000. As for customer without an old or existing car for exchange, the company offers extended warranty on fourth and fifth year worth Rs 12,000 along with three-years Honda Care Maintenance Program at 50 per cent cost worth Rs 8,000. The Amaze sedan is available in BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel option that can be had in both manual and CVT options.