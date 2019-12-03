Tata Altroz officially unveiled; launch next month

-Premium hatchback to take on the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20

-BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine with five-speed manual

The Tata Altroz is finally out. This is it, the production version of the 45X hatchback to take on the mighty Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20, both the leaders in the premium hatchback game. It will be offered with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines and manual transmission.

The Tata Altroz began life as the 45X concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo with much fanfare as Tata’s advancement in the B+ hatchback segment. The production-spec model has retained the design cues of the concept car but with the familiar Tata elements like the grille, tail lamps and prominent wheel arches. The cabin is a similar story with this being a beige and black affair and having the familiar Tata elements like the steering and touchscreen system. We have already looked at the interiors and features in detail and you can read about that here and here.

It will be offered with a 1.2-litre 83bhp naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 88bhp/200Nm. Both engines are being offered with a five-speed manual. All versions get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. We have explained the engine options and you can read about that here.

The Altroz is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the Volkswagen Polo. It will be launched in January 2020.