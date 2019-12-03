Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Altroz officially unveiled; launch next month

Tata Altroz officially unveiled; launch next month

December 03, 2019, 09:37 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
61432 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Altroz officially unveiled; launch next month

-Premium hatchback to take on the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20

-BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine with five-speed manual

The Tata Altroz is finally out. This is it, the production version of the 45X hatchback to take on the mighty Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20, both the leaders in the premium hatchback game. It will be offered with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines and manual transmission.

The Tata Altroz began life as the 45X concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo with much fanfare as Tata’s advancement in the B+ hatchback segment. The production-spec model has retained the design cues of the concept car but with the familiar Tata elements like the grille, tail lamps and prominent wheel arches. The cabin is a similar story with this being a beige and black affair and having the familiar Tata elements like the steering and touchscreen system. We have already looked at the interiors and features in detail and you can read about that here and here

It will be offered with a 1.2-litre 83bhp naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 88bhp/200Nm. Both engines are being offered with a five-speed manual. All versions get dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. We have explained the engine options and you can read about that here.

The Altroz is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the Volkswagen Polo. It will be launched in January 2020.    

  • Tata
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in