MG Hector 6-seater variant spied, production begins ahead of launch

- MG Hector six-seat variant features updated front and rear design

- Likely to be 40mm longer than the standard Hector

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon, the six-seater variant of the MG Hector has been spied at what seems to be the company’s factory located in Halol, Gujarat. The spy image reveals the front and rear of the new Hector variant.

As seen in the spy images, the MG Hector six-seat variant features a new front and rear bumper, new headlamps and tail lights. Also on offer will be a blacked-out grille. The model is also expected to be offered in a new shade of blue.

While the current variant of the MG Hector is available in a five-seat layout, the new variant will have a six seat layout, with the second row featuring captain seat and a two seat bench for the third row. Reports also suggest that the six-seater Hector will be 40mm longer than the standard variant.

Engine options on the MG Hector six-seat variant are likely to remain unchanged. The petrol and diesel units, however, could be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The petrol motor is a 1.5-litre unit while the diesel motor is a 2.0-litre unit.

Image Source