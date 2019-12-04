Hyundai Motor to spend 52 billion USD for future car tech

Please Tell Us Your City

December 04, 2019, 11:26 AM IST by Santosh Nair
- To enhance its EVs, autonomous vehicles and other related car technologies

- The spending will happen over the next six years

Hyundai Motor has just issued a statement revealing their plans to spend close to 61.1 trillion won (52 billion USD) between 2020 and 2025.

As per the South Korean carmaker, the ‘Strategy 2025’ roadmap will see about one-third of that money being focused towards the research and development of electric and autonomous vehicles. The rest will be pumped into the progress of future technologies to keep their cars contemporary.

Sources also claim that this spending is substantially higher than what’s been envisioned till date; a sign of the company’s commitment to the changing needs of the market. Hyundai has also set an ambitious plan for itself to be among the world’s top three manufacturers of EVs and fuel cell vehicles by the year 2025. Let’s stay tuned to CarWale to see how this road map unfolds.

