Skoda Octavia RS with 245bhp to launch in India at 2020 Auto Expo

December 04, 2019, 11:50 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
- Skoda Octavia RS will be available in the 245bhp tune

-Expected to be launched at the Auto Expo 2020

- Will be a CBU import

Skoda India has confirmed that it will reintroduce the Octavia RS in India. This time around, the Skoda Octavia RS will be launched in the 245bhp guise, which is the exact model available in Europe. Interestingly, it will be the current-generation Octavia, as the new-gen Octavia RS is yet to make its official debut.

The Skoda Octavia RS will be launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will be limited to 200 units, and will be imported via the CBU route. The upcoming Octavia RS will be sportier than the previous model that was on sale in India. So, it will have a lower ground clearance to aid handling. It will also sport 18-inch alloys.

The Skoda Octavia RS will be powered by a 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol unit that is Euro5 compliant. It produces 245bhp and 370Nm,which is up by 15bhp and 20Nm compared to the previous version. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Octavia RS can cover the 0-100kmph sprint in 6.6 seconds, while it has an electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph.

The Skoda Octavia RS comes with a sportier suspension setup, an aggressive RS body kit and blacked-out exterior highlights. The car features LEDs all around. So, you get LED headlamps, taillights, DRLs and fog lamps too.

