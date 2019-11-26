Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz interior details revealed

November 26, 2019, 02:35 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Tata Altroz interior details revealed

-To be launched in India in January 2020

-Grey and black cabin

Interior details of the Tata Altroz have been revealed ahead of its official India unveiling next month. The Indian automaker’s premium hatchback will get a grey and black cabin with silver inserts on the dashboard. 

The top-of-the-line model, expected to be name XZ+, gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with floating display, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and centre arm rest for front and rear passengers. 

Of this, the front arm rest doubles up as a storage space and the centre console also gets dual cup holders and a storage space in front gear lever. This space is expected to hold the USB and AUX-IN ports. The rear passengers will get AC vents, 12V ports as well as proper bottle holders in the doors.

The Tata Altroz is expected to get a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel both of which are expected to be BS6 compliant. Reports also suggest that there will also be on offer the turbocharged 1.2-litre from the Tiago and Tigor JTP

The Tata Altroz will be launched in early 2020 and will compete against the likes of the Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20, Toyota Glanza as well as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.  

