  Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift to be launched in India on 3 December

Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift to be launched in India on 3 December

November 26, 2019, 03:05 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift to be launched in India on 3 December

- Mid-life update for Mercedes’s mid-size SUV

- Cosmetic updates both on the inside and outside

- BS6 compliant engines

A facelifted version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC will be launched in India on 3 December. This is a mid-life update for the popular SUV from the German car manufacturer. The SUV made a global debut earlier this year at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Changes will be limited to cosmetic updates, while mechanically it will continue to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that currently powers the C-Class and the E-Class sedans. The vehicle is also expected to be offered with a BS6 compliant petrol engine.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Exterior

Visually, the updated GLC features a new headlamp and a tweaked taillight with inserts. The SUV will get a fresh face with a new grille and revised bumpers. As for the interior, the GLC facelift will be offered with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen with the latest version of the MBUX system and a voice assistant that is prompted by the command ‘Hey Mercedes’. Interestingly, for the first time the GLC will be offered with a central touchpad.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Interior

More details about the Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift will be known in the days to come. Post launch, it will compete against the likes of Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

