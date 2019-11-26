India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of December debut

Will have a digital debut on 11 December

Design and styling will be shared with the other Three-Pointed Stars

Mercedes-Benz has officially disclosed the reveal date of the new-gen GLA-Class. The compact crossover – which is one of the highest selling cars in Mercedes’ stable – will break cover on 11 December in a digital reveal before we could see it in metal. The digital reveal will also have an augmented reality presentation by Mercedes’ boss Ola Kallenius and design head Gorden Wagener.

Revealing new details about the second-generation model, the German carmaker said that the new GLA is taller by 100mm allowing for a higher seating position and more headroom in the first row. While the overall length is reduced by 15mm, the carmaker claims that it now offers more legroom in the rear bench. It will carry forward the characteristic upright nose and short overhangs along with body cladding all around.

Based on the same platform as the new-gen A-Class, the new GLA will come fitted with new driver assistance system as well. This includes functions like active brake assist, cornering function, emergency lane function and driver exit warning. Powertrain-wise, the new-gen model will make use of the same engine and gearbox options as its siblings. This will include a 300bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol along with a smaller 1.4-litre unit. There will also be a 35 and 45 AMG model but that will come later. The diesel engine options might also be offered in select markets.

After its digital debut next month, the new-gen GLA is expected to hit the streets by mid-2020. It will promptly be followed by its Indian-debut.