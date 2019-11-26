Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of December debut

India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of December debut

November 26, 2019, 12:59 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
3919 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of December debut
  • Will have a digital debut on 11 December 
  • Design and styling will be shared with the other Three-Pointed Stars

Mercedes-Benz has officially disclosed the reveal date of the new-gen GLA-Class. The compact crossover – which is one of the highest selling cars in Mercedes’ stable – will break cover on 11 December in a digital reveal before we could see it in metal. The digital reveal will also have an augmented reality presentation by Mercedes’ boss Ola Kallenius and design head Gorden Wagener.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior

Revealing new details about the second-generation model, the German carmaker said that the new GLA is taller by 100mm allowing for a higher seating position and more headroom in the first row. While the overall length is reduced by 15mm, the carmaker claims that it now offers more legroom in the rear bench. It will carry forward the characteristic upright nose and short overhangs along with body cladding all around. 

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior

Based on the same platform as the new-gen A-Class, the new GLA will come fitted with new driver assistance system as well. This includes functions like active brake assist, cornering function, emergency lane function and driver exit warning. Powertrain-wise, the new-gen model will make use of the same engine and gearbox options as its siblings. This will include a 300bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol along with a smaller 1.4-litre unit. There will also be a 35 and 45 AMG model but that will come later. The diesel engine options might also be offered in select markets.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior

After its digital debut next month, the new-gen GLA is expected to hit the streets by mid-2020. It will promptly be followed by its Indian-debut. 

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLA
  • Mercedes-Benz GLA
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 38.46 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 40.9 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 39.27 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 39.65 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 40.27 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 36.13 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 40.21 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 36.14 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 36.7 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes Benz GLA 200: Interiors

Mercedes Benz GLA 200: Interiors

Lets open the door and take a look inside the M ...

92 Likes
41157 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

274 Likes
14799 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in