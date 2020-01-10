New-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and GLA-Class India launch in Q2 2020

- Mercedes-Benz to launch six models In India this year

- The new GLE will be the first product, to be launched later this month

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed two more launches that are scheduled to take place later this year. The company had previously revealed four models which will be launched in 2020, details of which are available here.

The two new products from Mercedes-Benz will include the new generation models of the CLA-Class and the GLA-Class. The company will begin its launch spree for the year with the debut of the new GLE that will take place towards the end of January.

Unveiled at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class features a new design language on the outside and new features on the inside, including the MBUX infotainment system. Powering the model is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. A diesel engine may also be offered when it arrives via the CKD route later this year.

Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off the new GLA-Class last month. The baby SUV has grown in dimensions and is now longer and taller when compared to the outgoing model. Based on the MFA platform that also underpins the new A-Class, the new GLA features a new exterior design. Inside, the model receives a fully digital instrument console, fighter-jet style AC vents, new touchpad and coloured HUD. Powering the model internationally is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine making 161bhp. A plug-in hybrid variant is expected to join the line-up later.