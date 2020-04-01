Mercedes-Benz provides support amidst COVID-19 outbreak

- To set up a temporary hospital in Pune for COVID-19 patients

Mercedes-Benz India has come up with new initiatives for the ongoing global health crisis due to the Coronavirus outbreak. All the resourceful ideas of the brand aim to show its solidary support to the local community and the local authorities.

The carmaker plans to set up a temporary hospital in Pune with isolation wards for holding almost 1,500 COVID-19 patients. The facility is in the Mhalunge-Ingale village, Chakan Khed, close to Pune and PCMC area. It comes under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) housing area, which is newly built with 374 rooms.

The automaker will assist the Zilla Parishad by providing all the necessary infrastructure required to create a temporary OPD. This includes infrastructure for stay and even medical equipment like wheel chairs, stretchers, sanitizers, PPE kits etc. Once the pandemic conditions decrease, all this equipment shall be donated to the Khed Civil Hospital. Also, the assets from isolation wards will be donated to the tribal youth hostels.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz India also pledges to provide all the logistics support required for setting up these isolation wards. What's more, the manufacturer has already supported the Grant Medial Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic) directly by donating ventilators. Furthermore, dry ration and cleaning kits are also being provided by the company to support 1,600 daily wageworkers and BPL families from Khed and Viman Nagar area.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc not just in India, but across the globe. All organisations have shut down all operations or companies have temporarily stopped production. It's indeed a great initiative from a luxury car manufacturer like Mercedes-Benz to provide this much-needed support to the local community and the governing bodies in such times.