Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Dakar 2020: Carlos Sainz bags his second Stage win extending his overall lead

Dakar 2020: Carlos Sainz bags his second Stage win extending his overall lead

January 10, 2020, 01:33 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
507 Views
Be the first to comment
Dakar 2020: Carlos Sainz bags his second Stage win extending his overall lead

Stage 5 of the Dakar 2020 saw yet another close battle between the three Dakar legends. It was almost a motocross race across the final stages between Carlos Sainz, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel over the Arabian dunes. Of the three, Carlos Sainz started Stage 5 with an overall lead of little over three minutes over Al-Attiyah. After a puncture early into the Stage, this gap was feared to be shortened. But Sainz continued to show his experience and maintained his demeanour throughout the distance of 564 kilometres finishing with a time of 03h52m01s.

Action

Al-Attiyah crossed just 2m56s behind Sainz after suffering two punctures in the final stretch. The Qatari has now positioned himself comfortably on the second position in the overall standings trailing by 5m59s. On the other hand, Stephane Peterhansel also lost precious time due to a puncture on his X-Raid Mini and ended up crossing the line some six minutes behind his teammate. The 13 time Dakar champion is now 17 minutes behind Sainz in the general leaderboard.

Action

Local hero Yazeed Al Rajhi managed to finish fourth, just a minute clear of Stage 2 winner Orlando Terranova. Both these drivers are now in the same positions in the overall standings after Stage 5. Attiya’s teammate Giniel De Villiers is running seventh overall after his P6 finish in Stage 5 and is the last driver who is trailing by less than an hour from the current race leader. Former Formula 1 and Le Man champion Fernando Alonso also had a great run in Stage 5 as he crossed the line at P7. This is the second top-10 finish for the Spaniard but his five-hour loss in Stage 2 still means he is in 18th position, some three hours behind his fellow countryman.

Action

The sixth stage of Dakar 2020 will run from Ha'il to the capital city of Riyadh. It is the second-longest stage this year with 477 kilometres of Special Stage of the total 830 kilometres comprising nothing but sand. After Stage 6, competitors will take a break for a day in Riyadh before beginning the second leg of the 2020 season.

  • Toyota
  • Mini
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Carlos Sainz
  • Dakar 2020
  • Dakar Rally 2020
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1510 Likes
153247 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3090 Likes
276447 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in