Hyundai Motor and the story of flying cars and smart pods

The future is bright. Now, this might be a marketing tag line for an erstwhile cellphone service provider, but from what Hyundai has shown at the CES 2020, it might well be true for urban transportation as well.

Hyundai Motor Company introduced the UAM, PBV, and the Hub concept at CES this year which it is developing along with Uber. The concept promises to take chunks off your daily commute time. Plus, it hints at adding some sprinkling of connected lifestyle to it as well.

The Uber Connect

Uber’s connection centres around offering design ideas for the UAM and making it viable by adding the new age helicopter to its ride sharing ecosystem. As things stand today, Uber wants to take the flying-sharing idea live by 2023.

And in the first stage, one would only be able to book a seat. The pricing per seat, says Uber, would be as much as an Uber Black to begin with. But, as the flying-sharing takes off, the pricing is expected to come down.

Hyundai, however, isn’t as optimistic about the timeline. According to Hyundai bosses, the UAM is at least over five years away. And even then, it won’t be autonomous; it will need a qualified pilot.

The UAM

That the Urban Air Mobility or UAM will not be powered by conventional internal combustion engine is a given. But, will it be an electric vehicle or will it be it powered by hydrogen is still something Hyundai is considering.

Considering today’s battery tech, building the UAM as an EV will be challenging. To have an appropriate range, the UAM will need a decently sized battery pack. And that will further add to the flying car’s weight. Now, given that the UAM is still many year’s away, maybe battery tech by then would have progressed to solid state or something else which will be lighter and more powerful.

If not, hydrogen seems to be the best way forward for the UAM. Hyundai is already seeing good acceptance for hydrogen powered cars in Korea and the US, and the fuel itself retails for only as much as petrol. Thanks to subsidy, of course. But given the advantages in terms of weight saving, and lack of pollution hydrogen power brings, for something like the UAM, it sounds just about right.

The PBV

The PBV or the Purpose Built Vehicle is a concept we have seen - and continue to see - at almost every motorshow. An autonomous pod that can seat four to six people, which is battery powered, and looks just like your toaster.

But it has its merits, of course. It’s non polluting. It’s more door-to-door than a bus can ever be. And because it doesn’t need overworked, sleepy and sometimes drunk drivers to pilot it, it’s safe too.

But, Hyundai has decided to make the pod more intelligent. And customizable. So, you should be able to have the pod configured as a smart ambulance. Or a mini office. And, even a smart but tiny studio apartment.

However, in its first iteration, it’s completely possible that the pod will need a driver. And we say that because even though it is expected to come out around the same time as the UAM, fully autonomous cars might still not be a reality by the time.

The Hub

Finally, there’s the Hub. And after having spoken to a number of Hyundai officials, it’s clear that they aren’t (clear) as to what the Hub will eventually be. Some say, it will be an apartment complex. Some say, it might be a hospital. And then there are some who view it as a coffee shop, a co-working space, and even a gaming centre.

But we believe - given it will be used by both the UAM and the PBV - it will just be a more customizable junction so to speak. A place where UAM Uber flyers will arrive and then hop on to the pod for the last mile. Now, given how the Hub is designed, it could have more than one floor, housing a coffee shop or a parcel office or a library even. And as a result, it will be an added service for the UAM and pod users.

Our Take

Hyundai wasn’t the only one to have showcased a flying car. Bell - makers of helicopters - had a more urban-centric helicopter design of their own which was pretty similar in purpose and outcome as the UAM.

And there were other pods as well. Again, the play for these pods was similar to Hyundai PBV - last mile transportation, connected tech, and autonomy.

The one big advantage Hyundai has in this whole air to land, hub and pod, commute related transportation model is that it is developing everything on its own. And that would mean better adherence to timelines and better interface between the flying car, the pod, and the Hub.

Like we said at the start, the future does look bright. And as it turns out, it’s not too far either.