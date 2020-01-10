Please Tell Us Your City

Next-gen Skoda Octavia India launch by end of 2020

January 10, 2020, 11:57 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Next-gen Skoda Octavia India launch by end of 2020

- Fourth-gen Octavia was unveiled in November 2019

- The model could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Skoda India Director Zac Hollis has revealed that the new Octavia will be launched in India by the end of 2020. The next-gen Octavia could also be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo next month, where the brand will unveil the new Octavia RS 245, Vision IN concept, Superb facelift and the Rapid BS6 petrol.

Compared to the outgoing model, the new-gen Skoda Octavia is 19mm longer and 15mm wider. Exterior highlights of the 2020 Octavia include a new design with a pair of sleeker headlamps with integrated dual L-shaped LED DRLs, LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the boot lid, coupe-like roofline and puddle lamps.

Inside, the next-gen Skoda Octavia comes equipped with a 10-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, new two-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, three zone climate control and the new ‘shift-by-wire’ gearstick.

Powertrain options for the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia include a 1.0-litre, three cylinder turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre four cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine available in three states of tune, a hybrid variant that is propelled by a 1.4-litre petrol unit paired to an electric motor and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor with a CNG option. Skoda has not revealed what engine options will be offered with the India-spec Octavia.

  • Skoda
  • New Octavia
  • Skoda New Octavia
