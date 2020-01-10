Please Tell Us Your City

New Range Rover Evoque to be launched in India on 30 January

January 10, 2020, 10:34 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
New Range Rover Evoque to be launched in India on 30 January

- Borrows styling elements from the Velar

- Powered by BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Post much wait, the new Range Rover Evoque will be launched in India on 30 January 2020. The second-generation model takes the design and styling cues from the Velar and was first showcased in November 2018. The updated version of this popular SUV will be launched in India a year after its international debut. 

Visually, the new Evoque looks sportier with slim LED headlamps, accentuated taillamps, pronounced shoulders and wheel arches. The SUV now gets flush door handles to enhance its overall aesthetics. The interior features premium upholstery along with new features like the InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, optional twin touchscreen, 16-way seat controls, cabin air ionization and more. 

Mechanically, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque will get the BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options, borrowed from the recently launched Jaguar XE. The petrol unit produces 247bhp and 365Nm of torque while the diesel engine on the other hand produces 178bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both the engines get the eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover evoque
  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  • New Range Rover Evoque
  • Land Rover New Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 62.46 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 65.53 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 60.43 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 63.32 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 62.42 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 59.07 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 63.76 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 63.76 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 58.77 Lakhs onwards

