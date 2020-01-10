Maruti Suzuki Baleno emerges as the best-selling car in India in December 2019

- Maruti Suzuki Baleno outsells Alto sales in December 2019

- Baleno witnesses 66 per cent increase in sales in December 2019

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a premium hatchback from the Nexa outlet has emerged as the bestselling car across all segments in India in December 2019. Interestingly, the sales figures of Baleno have surpassed the sales of the popular selling entry-level Alto hatchback. The company has sold 18,464 units of the Baleno in December 2019 as against 11,135 units sold in December 2018, with 66 per cent increase in sales. The Alto sales in December 2019 has dropped by 38 per cent with 15,489 units sold last month as against 25,121 units sold in December 2018.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in India in October 2015 and it celebrated its fourth anniversary last year by crossing the 6.5 lakh unit sales milestone. The vehicle is based on the Heartect platform and comes equipped with features like the SmartPLay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, LED headlamps and more.

The Baleno is the first premium hatchback to be offered with a BS6 update in the premium hatchback segment. However, the BS6 update is limited to the 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.2-litre diesel engine is due for a BS6 update and will be introduced in the next few months.