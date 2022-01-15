CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 1.7 per cent from 15 January, 2022

    Jay Shah

    - Prices to be increased across the entire range

    - Second price hike in six months 

    Back in December 2021, Maruti Suzuki announced that the carmaker will hike the prices of all its models in 2022. The company has by way of a regulatory filing stated that a price hike of 1.7 per cent will be levied across the range. The price increase will be applicable on ex-showroom prices, Delhi and is effective from today, 15 January, 2022. 

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Left Front Three Quarter

    Presently, the portfolio of Maruti Suzuki comprises 14 models and the quantum of increase will vary depending upon the variant and location. Besides this, Maruti Suzuki is planning a slew of launches in the coming months. The automaker is likely to launch the Celerio CNG version in the coming weeks while the Baleno facelift is expected to be introduced next month. To know more about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki models, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki had increased the prices of its models by 1.9 per cent in September 2021. This is the second price escalation imposed by the car manufacturer in the last six months. 

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki retailed 1,26,031 passenger vehicles in the country while operating its manufacturing plant at 85 per cent capacity. The carmaker also achieved a 2.05 lakh export milestone in CY2021. To know more about it, click here.

    Upcoming new car launches in India next week

