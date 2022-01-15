Upcoming new car launches in India next week

Amid a slew of new car launches in 2022, popular automakers in the country are gearing up to introduce more new models in the country next week. The upcoming new car range will vary from affordable CNG models to premium SUVs. Read below to learn more about the upcoming new car launches in the country.

Tata Safari Dark Edition

Indian auto manufacturer, Tata Motors will launch the Safari Dark Edition in the country on 17 January. The upcoming model will be the fifth Dark Edition model to be introduced in the country. As seen in the previous Dark Edition versions, the upcoming Safari Dark Edition will also get similar interior and exterior updates. Mechanically, the vehicle will be powered by the existing 2.0-litre diesel which generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine also comes mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic option.

Tata Tiago CNG

Tata Motors recently announced its plans to introduce CNG range of cars in the country on 19 January, 2022. The Tiago will be the first model in the company’s line-up to offer a CNG option in the country. Additionally, the company might also introduce the Tigor CNG in the country. Both the models have been extensively spotted testing in 2021. Moreover, the recently launched Punch sub-compact SUV was also spied testing in the country, which leads us to believe that the vehicle might offer a CNG option at a later date.

Selective dealers in the country have been unofficially accepting bookings for the Tiago and the Tigor CNG. The company is likely to offer the CNG option in the base XE and the mid-spec XT variant. Mechanically, the vehicle will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT option. The power output figures in the CNG version are likely to vary as compared to the petrol version.

Toyota Hilux

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has recently launched the updated Camry hybrid in India. This time around the company will launch its second product for the Indian market, the Hilux on 20 January, 2022. The Hilux pick-up has already started arriving across dealerships. The vehicle will be available in five colour options including – Emotional Red, Gray Metallic, Pearl White, Silver Metallic, and Super White. Mechanically, the Hilux will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine which generates 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Expected launches –

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Selective dealers in the country have been unofficially accepting bookings for the CNG iteration of the newest Celerio. While Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Tiago CNG in India next week, Maruti Suzuki would not want to be left far behind and is likely to launch the Celerio CNG around the same period. Currently in its new-gen avatar, the Celerio is powered by a new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10C petrol engine which generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque in the petrol guise. The performance figures will vary for the CNG version.

Audi Q7 facelift

German premium automaker, Audi is likely to launch the Q7 facelift in India next week. The company is yet to confirm the launch date. In terms of freshness, the Q7 facelift gets a new single-frame grille with vertical slats, redesigned front bumper, panoramic sunroof, shark-fin antennae, and LED headlamps. Mechanically, the SUV will be powered by a 3.0-litre, TFSI petrol engine which generates 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

BMW X3 facelift

Here is another popular German automaker who recently teased the X3 facelift in India. As compared to the outgoing model, the upcoming BMW X3 gets a larger kidney grille along with redesigned front and rear bumpers. Additionally, the vehicle also gets new LED headlamps and revised LED taillights. Mechanically, the vehicle will be powered by the existing 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options which will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.