Maruti Suzuki exports over 2.05 lakh units in 2021; highest ever in 35 years

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that the carmaker exported a total of 2,05,450 vehicles from India in CY 2021. This is the highest-ever figure Maruti Suzuki has achieved since it began its overseas operation in 1986-87.

Presently, Maruti Suzuki exports around 15 models from its manufacturing plant in India to international markets. Out of these, the Baleno, Brezza, Dzire, Swift, and S-Presso top the list. Earlier this year, the carmaker also commenced the local assembly of the left-hand drive three-door Jimny SUV in India and the same is being dispatched to global markets.

Maruti Suzuki exports to over 100 countries and has exported over 21.85 lakh units to date. The vehicles are currently being sent to Latin America, ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, and other neighbouring regions.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has planned a slew of new car launches in 2022 for the domestic markets. This includes the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift, and the new Alto. To know more about these upcoming models, click here.

Announcing the new milestone, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to Government of India’s vision of Make-in-India for the world. This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost-effectiveness of our cars. We thank our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation and their distributors across global markets for their reach and support, especially in such challenging times. We stand committed to live up to the trust placed by our global customers on us and will continue to delight them.”