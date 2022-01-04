Koenigsegg teaser for new hypercar could pay homage to CC8S

- Marks the 2021 New Year with a new teaser

- Could be the fourth model in the line-up

Koenigsegg has entered the New Year with a special teaser. The shadowy hypercar in the single image with a caption ‘more ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design’ could be a homage car. You see, the first-ever Koenigsegg, the CC8S, first rolled out in 2002 – exactly 20 years ago.

Currently, the Swedish carmaker is producing Jesko and Regera after the production run of Agera ended. There’s also a four-seater model named Gemera on its way. But the teaser image matches none of these car’s silhouettes. But look closely and there’s some resemblance to the 2006 CCX. The new hypercar has all the ingredients of a Koenigsegg – it’s low-slung, mid-engined, with a separate cabin, wrap-around windshield and lots of aerodynamic aids. There would be a massive engine to go with the design as well.

Whether the teaser is of an upcoming production model, or a concept study remains to be seen. Since this year marks the 20th anniversary of this niche brand, what this new hypercar could be is anyone’s guess. More details of this mysterious teaser should be revealed in the coming months.