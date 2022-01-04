CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Koenigsegg teaser for new hypercar could pay homage to CC8S

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    350 Views
    Koenigsegg teaser for new hypercar could pay homage to CC8S

    -         Marks the 2021 New Year with a new teaser

    -         Could be the fourth model in the line-up

    Koenigsegg has entered the New Year with a special teaser. The shadowy hypercar in the single image with a caption ‘more ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design’ could be a homage car. You see, the first-ever Koenigsegg, the CC8S, first rolled out in 2002 – exactly 20 years ago.

    Currently, the Swedish carmaker is producing Jesko and Regera after the production run of Agera ended. There’s also a four-seater model named Gemera on its way. But the teaser image matches none of these car’s silhouettes. But look closely and there’s some resemblance to the 2006 CCX. The new hypercar has all the ingredients of a Koenigsegg – it’s low-slung, mid-engined, with a separate cabin, wrap-around windshield and lots of aerodynamic aids. There would be a massive engine to go with the design as well.

    Whether the teaser is of an upcoming production model, or a concept study remains to be seen. Since this year marks the 20th anniversary of this niche brand, what this new hypercar could be is anyone’s guess. More details of this mysterious teaser should be revealed in the coming months.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Alcazar, Creta, Venue, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118633 Views
    766 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118633 Views
    766 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Koenigsegg teaser for new hypercar could pay homage to CC8S