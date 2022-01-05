CarWale
    Hyundai Venue facelift continues testing; spy shot reveals new details

    Aditya Nadkarni

    623 Views
    Hyundai Venue facelift continues testing; spy shot reveals new details

    - 2022 Hyundai Venue will get an extensively updated exterior design

    - The refreshed model is likely to carry on with the same powertrains as the outgoing version

    Hyundai commenced public road tests of the Venue facelift back in October last year, and the updated model is likely to be unveiled in its home country later this year. A set of fresh spy shots gives us a better look at the revised design of the sub-four metre SUV.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Front View

    As seen in the new images, the Hyundai Venue facelift gets an all-new toothy design for the grille, as well as a wider air-dam with subtle styling tweaks. The split headlamp design with the main unit featuring a projector setup and squarish LED DRLs has been carried over from the outgoing model. 

    Towards the rear, the first significant update for the facelifted Hyundai Venue includes a set of new, sleeker LED tail lights in a two-piece, wraparound design, redesigned rear bumper with smaller reflectors on either side, and a reworked faux skid plate. Also on offer will be a new set of alloy wheels.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Rear View

    Details regarding the changes to the interior of the new Hyundai venue facelift remain unknown at the moment, although the model is likely to benefit from new upholstery and a few feature additions. Under the hood, the India-spec 2022 Venue could be powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Once launched the Hyundai Venue facelift will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Tata Nexon.

