    New BMW X3 facelift to be launched in India on 20 January, 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New BMW X3 facelift to be launched in India on 20 January, 2022

    - Pre-bookings for the 2022 BMW X3 facelift have commenced

    - Early bird benefits include 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels worth Rs 2 lakh

    BMW has listed the new facelifted X3 on its official website in India, ahead of the launch that is scheduled to take place on 20 January, 2022. Pre-bookings of the model are currently underway and early birds will receive a complimentary set of 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels.

    BMW X3 Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    According to the details available on the website, the new BMW X3 facelift will receive exterior updates in the form of a revised kidney grille and new fully adaptive LED headlamps. Also on offer will be a set of new alloy wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, and a set of reworked front and rear bumpers.

    Inside, the 2022 BMW X3 will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console, a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a Harman-Kardon sourced surround sound music system, perforated upholstery, a 360-degree camera, and park assist function.

    BMW X3 Facelift Dashboard

    Under the hood, we expect the new facelifted BMW X3 to be powered by the same set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. Once launched, the BMW X3 facelift will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and the Lexus NX.

    BMW X3 Facelift
    BMW X3 Facelift
    ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
