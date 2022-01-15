New BMW X3 facelift to be launched in India on 20 January, 2022

- Pre-bookings for the 2022 BMW X3 facelift have commenced

- Early bird benefits include 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels worth Rs 2 lakh

BMW has listed the new facelifted X3 on its official website in India, ahead of the launch that is scheduled to take place on 20 January, 2022. Pre-bookings of the model are currently underway and early birds will receive a complimentary set of 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels.

According to the details available on the website, the new BMW X3 facelift will receive exterior updates in the form of a revised kidney grille and new fully adaptive LED headlamps. Also on offer will be a set of new alloy wheels, tweaked LED tail lights, and a set of reworked front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the 2022 BMW X3 will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console, a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a Harman-Kardon sourced surround sound music system, perforated upholstery, a 360-degree camera, and park assist function.

Under the hood, we expect the new facelifted BMW X3 to be powered by the same set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. Once launched, the BMW X3 facelift will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and the Lexus NX.