Tata Motors to showcase 12 models at 2020 Auto Expo

- Four models from Tata Motors will be globally unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

- BS6 emission compliant Tata cars to be launched beginning this month

The Tata Motors pavilion at the 2020 Auto Expo will witness four global unveils and 12 passenger vehicle displays. The brand is building a common Connected Vehicle Architecture, which will serve the entire portfolio across the classes to enable the extended digital eco-system of its customers.

Tata Motors will commence the introduction of its BS6 range of products beginning January 2020. The company is said to be ready with its entire range of drivetrain combinations, including petrol, diesel and CNG engines with manual, automatic and automated-manual transmissions for the upcoming emission norms that will come into effect beginning April 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to announce the theme for our pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 - Connected India: Responsible and Sustainable Mobility Solutions. This theme will bring alive our future focus on CESS, which is - Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market. We are excited to unveil our extensive range of future portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 which are not only BS6 ready, but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers.”