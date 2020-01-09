Please Tell Us Your City

  • Hyundai Creta outsells Kia Seltos in December 2019

Hyundai Creta outsells Kia Seltos in December 2019

January 09, 2020, 06:12 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
7616 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Creta outsells Kia Seltos in December 2019

- Hyundai sells 6,719 units of the Creta SUV in December 2019

- Kia sells 4,645 units of the Seltos in December 2019 

Hyundai Creta has outdone Kia Seltos in terms of sales in December 2019. Hyundai has sold 6,719 units of the Creta SUV in December 2019, while Kia had sold 4,645 units of the Seltos in India last month. Interestingly, the sales figures of Seltos have dropped for the first time since its launch in India. Meanwhile, the Mahindra Scorpio emerged as the third best seller with 3,656 units sold in India in December 2019.

Earlier in December 2019, Hyundai India had announced lucrative deals on the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel variants of the Creta SUV. Last month, Hyundai Creta was offered with a cash discount of Rs 65,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, which is probably one of the reasons behind its strong sales in the country. 

It is likely that the Hyundai Creta will witness strong sales in India, especially after Kia announced a price hike of up to Rs 35,000 on the Seltos, starting from 2020. Hyundai, on the other hand, is believed to clear its existing stock to make way for the new Creta in India this year.

  • Hyundai
  • Kia
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.83 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.98 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.4 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.91 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.74 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.2 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.52 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.96 Lakhs onwards

