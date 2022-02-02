CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki sales rise by five per cent in January 2022

    Jay Shah

    146 Views
    -  1,28,924 passenger vehicles retailed in the domestic market

    - New Baleno likely to be launched this month 

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has posted a sales figure of 1,54,379 units in January 2022. The carmaker retailed 1,32,461 units in the domestic market while 3,981 vehicles were sold to other OEMs. The exports stood at 17,937 units.

    The mini and compact segment that comprises the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, and Ignis recorded 90,106-unit sales. These numbers are almost 30 per cent higher as compared to the business done in December 2021. The sales for the Ciaz mid-size sedan stood at 1,666 units in January 2022. Talking about the utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Eeco), the sales witnessed a positive trend at 37,152 units, which is slightly higher than the numbers recorded in the same period last year. The total passenger sales by the company in India were 1,28,924 units. 

    Besides this, the carmaker is gearing up to launch the new Baleno in India. The refreshed version of the premium hatchback is likely to feature tweaked exterior styling and a revamped cabin. The production of the new Baleno has already commenced and we expect it to be launched by the end of this month. To know more about the Baleno facelift, click here

