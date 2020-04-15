Mercedes-Benz India sells 2,386 units in Q1 2020; new-gen GLS launch soon

- Mercedes-Benz had updated the product range to comply with BS6 norms by December 2019

- The company will be launching the new-gen GLS in India soon

Mercedes-Benz India has recorded sales of 2,386 units in Q1 2020 (January-March 2020) compared to 3,885 units during the same period last year. The company stated that it had updated its entire product range to comply with BS6 norms by December 2019 which also resulted in the temporary unavailability of models such as the CLA, GLA and GLS.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE, which was launched in January this year, currently commands a waiting period of three months. The company will also be launching the next-gen GLS in India soon, details of which are available here.

In view of the lockdown caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India is offering a range of online services. Customers can visit the online store to book their car with the option of home delivery option. Currently, the option is available for pre-owned cars only and it will soon be available for new Mercedes-Benz cars as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “We started 2020 on a high note and our existing as well as newly launched products continued to draw customer traction till the time sales came to a complete stop, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation. Saying that, these are difficult times for all of us and our main focus is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, dealers, business partners and the community around us. At Mercedes-Benz we are doing our best to support all our stakeholders through varied initiatives and measures, so that all of us can emerge stronger than ever before, especially during this period of crisis. Mercedes-Benz India has been the first automobile brand in India to launch a ‘Made in India, for India’ BS6 vehicle in January 2018 and today we are only selling BS6 products. However, the complete run out of the BS4 models led to the unavailability of some of our key volume models which we could not deliver to our customers, during this quarter.”