BMW Group India implements various measures to fight Coronavirus pandemic

- BMW has participated in creation of isolation ward at Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu

- The company will also provide PPE for frontline medical personnel and law enforcement agencies

BMW Group India has pledged Rs 3 crore in the ongoing battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. Employees of BMW Group India, BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW India Financial Services have voluntarily contributed towards the cause.

The company will participate in creation of an isolation ward for patients at the Government General Hospital near the BMW plant in Chengalpattu. Critical care equipment and services will be provided for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai while Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) will be provided for frontline medical personnel and law enforcement agencies. The brand will also fund nutrition for the economically marginalised families as part of the initiative.

BMW has implemented work from home in India. The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services are working from home since 23 March until 3 May. Local production at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai too has been stopped till 3 May, although essential services such as security, facility management and health centre continue to operate. Business continuity is being ensured across all functions while adhering to all government directives and necessary safety measures. Across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships in India, the staff is working from home to offer services to customers. Aftersales and breakdown services staff are operating as per the local government directives and are functional with limitations. All showrooms are presently closed and will reopen as per government advisory.

Speaking on the occasion, Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, said, “The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and business. Responsible action and sincere efforts are immensely crucial for minimising impact on human life, providing immediate relief to the underprivileged and reinforcing those engaged at the frontline of this crisis. The most important need of the hour is to flatten the curve and ensure social distancing. It is a top priority and responsibility that we are taking very seriously. At the BMW Group, we have a strong culture and value system which has always stood the test of time. The resolve and commitment of our employees and dealer partners across India to fight this unprecedented threat to mankind is strong and undeterred. We will remain resilient and responsive.”