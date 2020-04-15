Volkswagen Golf R spied testing at the Nurburgring

- Likely to be launched later this year

- Will be the most-powerful Volkswagen Golf

- Will get a 320bhp 2.0-litre TSI motor with AWD

Volkswagen may have a powerful version of the Golf in the form of GTI, GTD and GTE, but the German carmaker is cooking up an even hotter version of the sporty hatchback, as the Golf R was spotted testing at the Nurburgring.

The Volkswagen Golf R was recently spotted cold-weather testing in Scandinavia. The Golf R distinguishes itself from the entire range with a tweaked front bumper, quad exhausts and a diffuser. Rest of the design is similar to the Mk8 Golf. What's also apparent from the spy shots is that it will get lowered suspensions, low-profile tyres, better braking setup and a rear spoiler.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Golf R will get a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor that will produce 320bhp of maximum power. It will be paired to a DSG transmission while an all-wheel-drive system will be standard. Volkswagen is also likely to offer a manual stick shifter as an option. The Golf R is expected to go on sale later this year.