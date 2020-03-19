Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Golf R spied in snow; will get around 320 horsepower

March 19, 2020, 08:21 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1000 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen Golf R spied in snow; will get around 320 horsepower

- Will be the most powerful Golf in the entire range

- The 320bhp is expected to get AWD as standard

Volkswagen has revealed the performance version of the eighth-generation Golf in the form of GTI, GTD and GTE. But there’s more to the Golf range with the upcoming R and TCR model, the former of which was spotted recently undergoing cold testing in the snow.

Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Exterior

The cleverly hidden camouflage shows changes around the front bumper, exhaust pipes and the rear diffusers. Even the sills on the side seem to be wearing a black cladding of some sort. However, the rest of the elements remain true to the Mk8 Golf. Although the front bumper isn’t akin to the one seen on the GTI model, the lowered suspensions, low-profile tyres, roof-spoiler and large brake units are a clear indication of the R’s performance intentions.

Volkswagen GTI [2016-2019] Exterior

In terms of powertrain, the Golf R might not get an electrified powertrain. Reports are suggesting, Volkswagen had plans of plonking Audi’s five-cylinder engine in the R, however, the 2.5-litre TFSI didn’t make it into the R as the cost wasn’t feasible for the hot hatch, believed the German carmakers. Nonetheless, the 2.0-litre motor in the Golf R will be capable of producing 320bhp. The power is likely to be sent to all four wheels through a dual-clutch automatic. A manual transmission is also on the cards, but nothing is confirmed at the moment.   

Volkswagen might debut the Golf R later this year. The Goodwood Festival of Speed in July was a probable venue, but it might be further delayed to any major auto show of 2020.

  • Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen Golf
  • Golf GTI
  • Golf R
