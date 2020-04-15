Coronavirus pandemic: Mumbai gets three drive-thru testing centres

- These drive-thru centres are located at Lower Parel, Sewri and Kanjurmarg

- Are managed by SRL Diagnostics

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai now has three new drive-thru testing and swab collection centres. Managed by SRL Diagnostics, these drive-through testing labs are set up at Indiabulls Finance Centre in Lower Parel, Celestia Spaces in Sewri and Lodha Supremus in Kanjurmarg.

The drive-thru testing facility is available from 9am to 6pm on all days. At this new set-up, the test sample can be collected without the patient having to step out of their vehicles. The patient remains in the passenger seat, next to the driver, or in the left rear seat. The nasal or throat swab sample is taken through the car window, and the entire process takes five to 10 minutes. Following that, the swab is sent to a laboratory and the patient can also receive the report the same day if the sample was given before noon.

Apart from that, SRL Diagnostics has also set up a toll-free number (1800-222-000) for making the drive-thru test appointment. The documents required for the testing are – a form filled by a qualified physician, doctor’s prescription seeking a test and Aadhaar card. On calling the toll-free number, the patient will be asked to share their e-mail address on which all the required forms will be shared. Otherwise, the patient can also download the forms themselves from the SRL website. In case any patient does not have an e-mail address, WhatsApp is used to send and receive all the documents.

Ravi Aggarwal, regional COO, SRL Diagnostics said the method originated in South Korea and is becoming popular all over the world. “The idea behind drive-through testing is simple: keeping potentially sick patients in their cars and allowing plenty of ventilation throughout the testing facility. Sites like these are needed greatly as active cases in Mumbai are increasing exponentially and the drive-through concept works as a great tool to fast-track sample collection. Not only is the method faster, but also limits human interaction with potentially infected people, preventing the spread of the virus” he added.

Dr Prabal Deb, director, lab operations and chief histopathologist, Mumbai, SRL Diagnostics, said, “there was a huge shortage of personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, hazmat suits and so on, and thus the need to find innovative ways to conduct tests efficiently. By collecting samples through these drive-throughs, we are not compromising on the testing protocols and simultaneously doing everything we can to protect the well-being of our brave and selfless frontline soldiers by minimising human-to-human interaction”.

