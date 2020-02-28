Please Tell Us Your City

India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLA gets 45 AMG treatment

February 28, 2020, 11:49 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
137 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLA gets 45 AMG treatment

- Powered by the most powerful series-production four-cylinder engine

- Will be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 2020

Mercedes-Benz India showcased the new-gen GLA at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi earlier this month. Meanwhile, across the continent, at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, we’ll get to see the entry-level SUV’s more potent version – the GLA 45 AMG and the GLA 45 S AMG.

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Exterior

Powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine from the A45 AMG, the high-riding vehicle puts out 387bhp in the standard guise while the S model punches out a whopping 421bhp. The former has a torque rating of 480Nm while the latter is good for 500Nm. Both the models come fitted with 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed DCT automatic. The pair takes just around 4.3 seconds to clock 0-100kmph. Top speed is limited to 250kmph but can be increased to 270kmph with a special package.

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Exterior

Unlike the 35 AMG engines, this new engine uses a transversely installed four-cylinder turned around its vertical axis by 180 degrees. This means that the turbocharger and the exhaust manifold are now positioned at the rear allowing an aerodynamically advantageous front section design while improving air ducting with shorter distances. The new twin-scroll turbocharger is capable of spooling up to 169000rpm and is boosted to have a maximum charge pressure of 2.1 bar with an electronically controlled wastegate.

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Interior

Off the line, there’s a new feature called Race-Start function for maximum acceleration down a drag strip. Apart from that, there are the usual driving modes as standard.

Other hardware includes AMG Ride Control suspension setup, massive Monobloc brakes, electromechanical power steering, reinforced body shell and AMG Dynamic Select with a plethora of alterations to the drive settings.

Mercedes-Benz New GLA Exterior

In terms of appearance, the GLA 45 looks handsome and menacing at the same time with its muscular creases, wider wheel arches, AMG grille, and large air intakes. It sits on 20-inch wheels which can be upgraded to 21-inch light-alloys. At the rear, there are twin exhaust tips and a large diffuser. On the inside, the AMG treatment brings in performance seats and steering wheel, leather upholstery with contrast stitching, and the AMG badging in various parts.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 38.46 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 40.9 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 38.36 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 39.65 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 40.27 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 36.13 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 40.21 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 36.14 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 36.7 Lakhs onwards

