242bhp Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover alongside GTD and GTE

- The 2.0-litre four-cylinder gets a boost in output over the older model

- The six-speed manual is standard, but a DCT is available as option

Volkswagen has finally revealed the much-awaited Golf GTI to the world ahead of its public premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The iconic hot hatch receives a bump in power output over the outgoing model and is joined by two other high-performance versions – the GTD (diesel) and GTE (hybrid). However, unlike the previous GTI, there’s no two-door version to be offered with the Mk8 GTI.

Powering the hot hatch is the familiar ‘EA888’ turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine and it sends all its power to the front wheels only. In the eighth-generation guise, the motor puts out 242bhp and 370Nm (compared to 228bhp and 350Nm of the older model). It comes mated to a six-speed manual so the enthusiast could still enjoy the traditional three-pedal setup whereas a DCT automatic is offered as an option.

Meanwhile, the GTD gets a 2.0-litre TDI producing 197bhp and comes mated to a dual-clutch automatic. It has a range of almost 750 kilometres and hence is called the ‘endurance athlete’ of the Golf line-up. Then there’s the GTE which makes 242bhp thanks to a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol motor mated with a 114bhp electric motor. The 13kWh battery pack can allow the GTE to go around 60 kilometres on pure electric power.

In terms of hardware upgrades, there’s the sportier differential and larger brakes. The Mk8 GTI also benefits from a new Vehicle Dynamics Manager which can control the electric differential locks and adaptive dampers. The suspension and steering are tweaked as well in order to provide improved feedback.

Appearance-wise, the GTI model gets a bespoke front bumper with a gaping grille. There are five-point LEDs integrated on either side of this mesh-grille while the characteristic red accents are present in the form of an illuminated bar running across the grille. However, GTD and GTE use silver and blue accents, respectively. This hot hatch also gets a roof spoiler, twin tailpipes and red brake callipers screaming performance. The 17-inch wheels are standard but can be upsized to 19-inches.

The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen as standard along with an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a large rev-counter in the middle. The sporty steering is also part of the package along with a ‘golfball’ gearknob. The iconic Tartan upholstery with red-stitching is also present. However, the GTD and GTE have it in grey and blue colours, respectively.

After the Golf GTI, there’s an even more powerful R model in the making which should come around soon. Like all its predecessors, the Indian-debut of the new GTI is unlikely.