  Home
  News
  New car launches in India in March 2020

New car launches in India in March 2020

February 28, 2020, 09:34 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
17947 Views
Be the first to comment
New car launches in India in March 2020

Amidst a slew of BS6 updates for the existing models, six leading car manufacturers in India are planning on launching new products in India. The upcoming car launches in March include a coupe, few SUVs and a sedan. Read below to learn more about the six new car launches in March 2020. 

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLC Coupe facelift in India on 3 March. Design highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe include new LED headlamps, new diamond pattern grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights, new diffuser and angular exhaust tips. Inside, the model will come equipped with a new multifunction steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX interface and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. 

BMW X1 facelift

One more German car manufacturer on our list, BMW will launch the X1 facelift in India on 5 March. The updated model gets an updated front design and refreshed interiors while the engine options are expected to remain unchanged. The updated model gets a large kidney grille, redesigned LED headlamps and a squared off profile for the bumper. At the rear, the model receives refreshed LED tail lights, and larger exhaust pipes. 

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

The Tiguan AllSpace is due for India launch on 6 March. The upcoming SUV is essentially the seven-seat version of the Tiguan and it measures 109mm longer than the standard model. To distinguish it from the regular model, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets a new grille, revised front bumper and tweaked LED headlamps. The SUV features large multi-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps. As for the interior, it gets Active Info display, premium leather seats, three-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, panoramic sunroof and more. 

Hyundai Creta 

Hyundai will launch the new Creta in India on 17 March. The company claims that the new Creta is based on the new design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, which harmonises four fundamental design elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology. The new Hyundai Creta gets distinctive highlights in the form of three dimensional cascading grille with muscle-like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen will launch the T-Roc in India on 18 March. The compact SUV will come to India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and will compete against the likes of the Jeep Compass in India. Visually, the T-Roc gets a familiar family face and the feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, dual tone alloy wheels and LED headlamps with DRLs. As for the interior, it will get premium leather upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start, reverse parking camera and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Honda City 

The new-gen Honda City was spied undergoing testing on Indian roads. The popular selling product for Honda in India is likely to be launched in March. The company has not revealed the engine specifications of the upcoming generation Honda City although we expect the model to be offered with BS6-compliant versions of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The latter, which is already available in the BS6 form, is expected to arrive with a dual-motor hybrid system.

